Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $16,540,875.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.53 on Wednesday, hitting $294.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,366,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,786,922. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $838.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $269.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

