Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is National Pension Service’s 6th Largest Position

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Facebook worth $821,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. United Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $209,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. The company has a market capitalization of $839.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.