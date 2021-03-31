Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $7.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.45. 535,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.