Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.97 on Wednesday, hitting $294.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average of $269.80. The company has a market capitalization of $839.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

