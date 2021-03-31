Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 295,807 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.50. 630,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.80. The firm has a market cap of $841.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.