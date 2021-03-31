Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FB. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.53 on Wednesday, hitting $294.53. 19,384,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,783,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.80. Facebook has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $838.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

