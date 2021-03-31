Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 210,000 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 3.85% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter.

XPH stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

