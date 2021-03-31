Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 325,000 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,867,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $84.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

