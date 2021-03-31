Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,150 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.19% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

