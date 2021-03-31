Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $17.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,127,000 after buying an additional 2,866,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,111,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,969,000 after buying an additional 2,685,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.