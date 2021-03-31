Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $24.03 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

