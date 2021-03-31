Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $28.66 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $285.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.