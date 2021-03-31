Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $15.84 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,843,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

VGK opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

