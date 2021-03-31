Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $7.62 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $414.79 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.99 and a twelve month high of $434.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.55.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

