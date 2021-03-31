Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,950,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $158.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average is $171.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $147.85 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

