Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 9,400 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.13% of United Airlines worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.37.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

