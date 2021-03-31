Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Deere & Company by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,683,000 after buying an additional 121,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $373.92 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

