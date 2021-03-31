Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 132,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

