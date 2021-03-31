Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 689.8% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,054.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,059.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,787.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

