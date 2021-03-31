Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 64,800 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.11% of Lennar worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.