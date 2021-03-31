Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.11% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.32.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

