FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.30.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.64. 1,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,784. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $248.86 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

