FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Lowered to $261.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

FDS stock traded up $4.30 on Wednesday, reaching $315.64. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.87. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $248.86 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12,692.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,151,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,593 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,091,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,448,000 after acquiring an additional 461,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $61,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 497,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,660,000 after acquiring an additional 369,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

