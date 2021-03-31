FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $276.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $311.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $248.86 and a one year high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.32 and a 200 day moving average of $324.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,170,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

