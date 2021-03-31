FairCoin (FAIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $29,068.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

