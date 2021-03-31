Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 616287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.09 million and a PE ratio of -110.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

