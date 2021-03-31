FansTime (FTI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1.15 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.