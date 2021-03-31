Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 94.8% Higher This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 38.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $282,836.15 and approximately $36.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 94.8% higher against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

