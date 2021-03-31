Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

