Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $925,379.68 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20.

FSLY stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. 3,232,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

