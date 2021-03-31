Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,163.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on FURCF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

