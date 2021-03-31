Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.