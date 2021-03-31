Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,375 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,385,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after buying an additional 261,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.