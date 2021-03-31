Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,965 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Financial Institutions worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 601.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $473.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

