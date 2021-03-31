Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 7,160 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of ABM Industries worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,557.22 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

