Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of ArcBest worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.