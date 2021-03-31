Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,853 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,057,000 after purchasing an additional 252,799 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 240,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

