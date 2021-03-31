Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,660.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

