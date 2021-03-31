Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Shares in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.36% of Guild as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Guild Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

