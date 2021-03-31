Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 77,358 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vale by 691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 337,089 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.