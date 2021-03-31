Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,292 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BellRing Brands worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $941.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

