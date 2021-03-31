Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.27.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.27 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

