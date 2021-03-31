Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

SRCL stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

