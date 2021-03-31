Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

