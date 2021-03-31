Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,410 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 103,899 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

