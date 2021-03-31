Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 121,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

