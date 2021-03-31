Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $230.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.51 and a 200-day moving average of $196.76. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

