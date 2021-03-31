Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,854 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

