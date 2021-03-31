Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC stock opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.