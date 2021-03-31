Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $425,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 82,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

